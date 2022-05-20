LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Electric Daisy Carnival will take over the Las Vegas valley for three days, which means some local roadways will be impacted.

The festival begins Friday, May 20, and wraps up on Sunday, May 22.

The three main roads impacted will be the northern 215 beltway, then mainly the I-15 and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Every morning at 6 a.m., Saturday, Sunday, and especially Monday morning there will be thousands, if not tens of thousands of cars leaving the speedway to get onto the I-15, the 215, and also leaving Las Vegas Blvd.

Monday morning traffic will be much worse than Saturday or Sunday morning. Drivers who are traveling near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway are asked to watch out for cars and pedestrians as there may be some foot traffic from EDC in the area.

Drivers should also be aware of heavier traffic due to an increase in rideshare vehicles, buses, and helicopters in the vicinity.