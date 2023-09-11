LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A nonprofit organization for veterinary care is hosting a free dog vaccine clinic at the Bob Price Recreation Center next Saturday, Sept. 23.

Heaven Can Wait Animal Society believes that pet owners in Southern Nevada should have access to quality veterinary care. This is one way they are providing a community service to locals.

At the clinic, Heaven Can Wait Animal Society’s staff will examine each pet to make sure they are healthy before they are given the vaccinations. Veterinarians are present to ensure pets are well cared for observed post-vaccination in case of an allergic reaction.

“Thanks to Galaxy Gaming and Petco Love, we can offer these important vaccines at no cost to pet owners,” said Francesca Fulciniti, Executive Director of Heaven Can Wait Animal Society. “Deadly diseases like parvovirus, distemper, and rabies can be easily prevented with these vaccinations. We encourage pet owners to make an appointment and bring in their pet.”

Each pre-registered dog will receive a 5-in-1 and rabies vaccination. Coupled with exam fees at a private practice, the average cost of this vaccine would be $200.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling 702-655-4800. There is a limit of two dogs per person and dogs must be brought in with a sturdy collar and leash along with any previous vaccination records.