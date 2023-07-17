A dog rescued from China’s meat trade seen here at Rue’s Kennel at LAX on June 27, 2023. (KTLA)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Grey Muzzle Organization, a national non-profit, announced Heaven Can Wait Animal Society as a recipient of its annual grants geared towards improving the lives of at-risk senior dogs.

Heaven Can Wait Animal Society, a provider of accessible veterinary care for pets and their families, is one of 90 animal welfare groups to receive a grant to help local senior dogs, and it will receive $5,000.

“This grant will help us give senior dogs like 8-year-old Pablo the veterinary care he needs to be healthy and happy,” said Francesca Fulciniti, Executive Director of Heaven Can Wait Animal Society. “No one is more grateful or loving than an old dog, and we’re looking forward to helping more senior dogs get the accessible veterinary care they deserve.”

Over the past 15 years, The Grey Muzzle Organization has provided more than $4.6 million in grants to support its vision of a world where no old dog dies alone and afraid.

To learn more about this Heaven Can Wait Animal Society, visit their website.