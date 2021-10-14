Heating bills expected to rise as colder temperatures arrive

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Get ready to pay sharply higher bills for heating this winter, along with seemingly everything else.

With prices surging worldwide for heating oil, natural gas, and other fuels, the U.S. government announced on Wednesday that it expects households to see their heating bills jump as much as 54% compared to last winter.

Southwest Gas sharing some energy tips to help.

Set the daytime thermostat between 65 to 68 degrees (and if health pemits- lower that at night)

Change the air filter on a regular base

Seal any leaks and cracks around doors, windows, and other openings

Raul David with Bull Dog air conditioning and heating repairs says regular maintenance is key. “The biggest factor we can do to help equipment run efficiently is airflow. If a filter is not doing its job to run clean air thought-out the system the cooling and heating doesn’t matter. Airflow is what we need to do first,” David added.

David says 20% of a power bill is air conditioning. With proper attention, he says that number can be reduced and saves a customer about 25% in costs.

Southwest Gas says the cost of gas straight through to the customer. Those rates are associated with distributing natural gas prices which can change due to market fluctuation.