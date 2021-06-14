HEAT WAVE: Scorching temperatures to bake Las Vegas valley this week; everything you need to know

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some people question why we report about hot temperatures in the desert, saying it’s normal in the summer. But the National Weather Service (NWS) will tell you the heat wave the Las Vegas valley will experience this week is different and potentially more dangerous for a number of reasons.
First, summer doesn’t officially start until June 20. It’s early in the season for this kind of triple-digit heat.
The Excessive Heat Warning will go in effect at 10 a.m. Monday, June 14, and will continue into the weekend, making it unusually long. The temperatures are expected to break multiple records by reaching a sizzling 116 degrees mid-week in the valley. Lake Havasu will be in the low 120s and Death Valley will be above 125 degrees.
Here are the expected temperatures in the valley this week:
- Monday, June 14: 111
- Tuesday, June 15: 113
- Wednesday, June 16: 116
- Thursday, June 17: 115
- Friday, June 18: 115
- Saturday, June 19: 113
- Sunday, June 20: 112
- Monday, June 21: 109
Another factor is that low temperatures will struggle by mid-week to stay below the 90s which means the average 24-hour temperature could be near 100 degrees, according to the NWS. Air conditioner units will most likely be running continuously and it could be especially dangerous for people who don’t have access to a place to AC.
A heat wave this early in the year and of this magnitude is rare, according to the NWS. Most only last a day or two, but this one is expected to last four days. In fact, the last time this happened was in late June and early July 2013.
During that event, Southern Nevada had 30 fatalities and more than 350 heat-related injuries, as well as power outages. Two-thirds of the heat-related deaths were indoors where cool air, for whatever reason, wasn’t available.
The heat could impact flights at McCarran International Airport. Parents should also keep in mind that playground equipment will be dangerously hot and could burn a child. Car and truck interiors will also be extremely hot, and deadly for a child or animal if they are left inside. Also, combustible items in hot garages or enclosed hot spaces could explode.