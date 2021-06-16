Heat wave brings more visitors to Death Valley

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KLAS) — If you think it is hot here in Las Vegas, it is even hotter in Death Valley.

It was 125 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

Believe it or not, the Death Valley heat is quite the tourist attraction for visitors from around the world, but with international travel restrictions still in place, there are less visitors.

Abby Wines from Death Valley National Park describes the heat as literally “walking into an oven.”

“Somewhere in the 120s I personally feel like I have this weird effect when I go outside that my forehead goes numb. That only happens when its 123 and hotter,” said Wines. “When you go from the air conditioning into the heat, it is just encompassing. You can’t ignore it like a hot warm glove pushing down on you.”

If you are planning to visit Death Valley, stay on the main road and wrap up your hike or sightseeing walks by 10 a.m.

A little bit of history on Death Valley — the hottest temperature ever recorded was 134 degrees on July 10, 1913.