Heat Warning issued for Lake Mead, Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first heat of the year has arrived. A heat warning was issued Monday morning for the Lake Mead Recreational Area Las Vegas valley. That warning extends to the Las Vegas valley starting Tuesday and ends late Thursday.

The temperatures are well above normal and will range from upper 90s to 105. It’s predicted a new record high temperature could be set for April. The forecast calls for a 102 degrees on Wednesday. Las Vegas has never officially hit 100 degrees in the month of April.

Las Vegas firefighters responded to a help a hiker who was overcome by the heat on Sunday while hiking.

The heat will ramp up fast each day and could take a lot of people by surprise, especially if you’re outdoors in the late afternoon. Staying hydrated is key in beating the heat and staying healthy. Keep the very young and elderly indoors as much as possible. Pets should have plenty of fresh water and keep them indoors during the hottest hours of noon to 6 p.m. until the sun is closer to setting. Outdoor exercise, yard work, and recreation should be kept to a minimum and done early or late in the day.

Temperatures will fall back to 90 degrees by next weekend and then will be in the normal 80s the following week.