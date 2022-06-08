LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The National Weather Service upgraded the Excessive Heat Watch to an Excessive Heat Warning for the next four days as temperatures continue to inch up in the triple-digit zone.

Tuesday’s high temperature was 101 degrees but Wednesday’s high temperature is expected to reach 106 degrees and it will climb from there. The Heat Warning goes into effect at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Excessive Heat Warning ⚠️



🥵🌡️ Dangerous temps expected late-week into the weekend!

Windy Sunday will bring some relief, but dangerous temps will continue for the Colorado River Valley.

💦☕ Hydrate & avoid caffeine and alcohol!#VegasWeather #NvWx #CaWx #AzWx pic.twitter.com/XVJdFex58D — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 8, 2022

Temperatures could reach record highs of 109 degrees on Friday and Saturday. The Heat Warning is in effect through Sunday 8 p.m. Temperatures are expected to dip below 100 degrees on Monday.

People are advised to limit outdoor activity to cooler times of the day and drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration.