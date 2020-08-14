Heat Warning: Dangerously hot triple-digit temperatures move into Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An excessive heat warning goes into effect Friday and will last through Wednesday as temperatures reach into record-setting territory in the upcoming days.

The average normal high temperature for this time of year is 102 degrees, but new heat records are expected to be set at a time when the Las Vegas valley is unusually dry. It has been more than 115 days without measurable rain. Here’s a look at the forecast into next week.

Friday: 110: Sunny and hot

Saturday: 112 Sunny and very hot

Sunday: 113 Mostly sunny and very hot

Monday: 112 Mostly sunny and very hot

Tuesday: 112 Mostly sunny and very hot

Wednesday: 112 Sunny and very hot

The excessive heat warning includes Clark County, Nye County and Lincoln County as well as Mohave County, Arizona and much of southeast California. Temperatures will be even hotter in Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Death Valley and the Colorado River Valley.

The heat will also impact higher elevations.