LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As temperatures across the valley begin to rise and the summer season inches closer, preparing for the heat in the desert is important.

Dr. Marc Kahn is the dean of the Kirk Kerkorian School Of Medicine at UNLV and discusses the signs to look for when it comes to heat exposure and heat stroke.

“People can get second and even third-degree burns just from the pavement,” he tells 8 News Now.

“People can start to get confused, light-headed, and even though we don’t sweat a lot because of our low humidity, people who aren’t sweating, those sort of things are concerning if you’ve been outside,” Kahn added.

Dr. Kahn recommends those dealing with mild dehydration seek shelter or shade. Those at high risk of dehydration are the elderly and those who are impaired by drugs or alcohol and can’t find shade or shelter.

Dr. Kahn’s full video interview on heat safety tips is provided above.