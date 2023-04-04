LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The RTC of Southern Nevada conducted a heat-mapping study to show which parts of the valley are the hottest.

The results found that parts of downtown Las Vegas, downtown North Las Vegas, the historic westside, and eastern parts of the valley are the hottest due to the large percentage of pavement, lower elevations, and lack of trees.

As a result, a $4 million dollar federal grant will fund more shaded-waiting areas along with more frequent routes in these areas during the hot summer season.

“Safety and comfort for passengers and vulnerable road users are top priorities for the RTC, and the results we gathered from the heat mapping project will help us more responsibly plan for the future,” M.J. Maynard RTC CEO said. “By better understanding which neighborhoods experience higher temperatures, we can continue to work with local jurisdictions to create initiatives that mitigate heat impacts and reduce the risks of heat-related dangers across our community.”

Southern Nevada, which has one of the fastest-warming climates in the country, was one of 14 locations in the U.S. chosen to participate in the heat mapping campaign, which was supported by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

For more information on the heat mapping study click HERE.