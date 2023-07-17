LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As a third of all Americans were under extreme weather advisories, watches, or warnings on Saturday, Las Vegas area hospitals reported an uptick in heat-related patients because of it.

Yvonne Hausmann, for one, had her first brush with heat exhaustion recently. After living in Alaska for 30 years, she traded the constant cold for the desert heat, which landed her on the hot floor during a trip to a local orchard.

“I basically went down,” Hausmann said, watching her grandchildren play on a Henderson splash pad Monday morning. “I just got physically sick. I threw up and I was just passing out —just so lightheaded.”

She says her elementary-aged grandchildren watched from a wagon she was pulling as she went down. When the orchard staff found her moments later, she says they tried to cool her off.

“Fans on me, dumping water. Within half an hour, I was okay,” Hausmann said.

As temperatures climb in the valley, local hospitals say patients like Hausmann appear inside their emergency rooms while suffering from different types of heat illnesses, exhaustion being only one of them.

Dr. Roger Martinez points to how frequently he sees patients entering St. Rose Siena Hospital with second-degree burns, especially when the temps turn to scorching extremes.

“If you go to the pool and you step on the cement, it’s probably 140 degrees,” Martinez said inside the hospital’s emergency room Monday afternoon. “Let’s say (a patient was) arrested by the police. They’ll be on the asphalt, and they’ll come in with pretty significant burns.”

Farther up the valley, a representative with UMC reported 12 patients with heat exhaustion over the weekend inside their emergency room, with most of them on Sunday as the area saw near-record-breaking heat. Medical professionals there say they have treated 45 patients for heat exposure in July alone.

For context, 20 heat-exposure patients were treated at the hospital between June and July in 2022. Representatives said it’s safe to say that they are seeing much higher numbers in 2023.

While no fatalities were reported over the weekend, the Southern Nevada Health District reported 152 heat-related deaths in 2022. In 2023, that number sits at seven deaths, with the most recent victim succumbing to the temperatures at the beginning of July.

“Going into August, it’s going to be an uptick in all these heat-related illnesses,” said Martinez. “We know exactly how to treat it. We’re well versed and well prepared for it.”

Martinez added that some patients can potentially avoid symptoms by staying out of the sun. For those who cannot avoid sun exposure, he recommends carrying water and electrolytes, and limiting alcohol intake.