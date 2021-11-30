Hearts Alive Village rescues animals, always in need of donations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Non-profit organizations depend on the generosity of the community to survive and help others.

Hearts Alive Village is one of those organizations. It rescues animals and hopes on this Giving Tuesday, the community will consider donating to them. Hearts Alive Village was founded in Las Vegas to help save local dogs and cats from losing their lives and get them adopted into new homes.

Aside from the foster and adoption programs, there are is also an emergency pet food bank for those who can’t afford pet food and low-cost veterinarian services so pets don’t suffer.

Hearts Alive Village is located at Rainbow Road and Oakey Boulevard.