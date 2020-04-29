Hearts Alive Village ramps up operation to help families feed their pets

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The COVID-19 pandemic has caused financial strain for many Las Vegas valley families. Not only are they struggling to pay for bills and food, but also to keep their pets fed.

The rescue organization Hearts Alive Village is now expanding its pantry program to help more pet owners provide for their animals.

Hearts Alive Village is giving owners free pet food. The non-profit wants families to be able to focus on other pressing issues during the pandemic and not worry about how to feed a pet.

The organization is currently moving several thousand pounds of food from their makeshift warehouse over to a more permanent one. The goal is to acquire 30,000 pounds of pet food a month, mainly dog and cat food. Half of the food will go to families and the rest is supporting local animal welfare organizations.

Much of this is the result of donations from GreaterGood.org which raises money for people and pets. Also, the Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation is pitching in with rent money for the warehouse that will become an expanded pantry for the next year or more.

Hearts Alive Village holds two drive-up food pantries a week. There is one today (Wednesday) but you need to make an arrangements to pick up the food – you can do that through this link.

“We’re just basically trying to share with our community what we have and they enroll through our website and then we can set up a time for them to come by and they can stay in their cars so everyone stays safe and we can put the food in their trunk of their back seat,” said Christy Stevens, executive director, Hearts Alive Village.

The organization has given away around 35,000 pounds of food over the past three weeks.

Donations are always welcomed to keep the pantry going.