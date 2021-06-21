Hearts Alive Village making life easier for pets, their families with new affordable clinic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The cost of vet bills can be a burden on loving pet families who want the best for their furry friends but can’t afford much-needed services. Sometimes, it even leads to the heartbreaking decision of leaving a pet with the local shelter.

Hearts Alive Village is working to keep these families together through a high-quality affordable wellness clinic, led by a new medical team trained in the field’s latest techniques. Their focus is on those living on a tight budget in our community, from seniors to veterans and beyond.

The clinic will assist with the essentials, including:

Routine vaccinations

Microchipping

Deworming

Spay/neuter

Those spay/neuter services are offered Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Wellness appointments can be made Monday through Friday.

Courtesy: Hearts Alive Village

“For us, rescue isn’t just about rehoming pets,” shared Christy Stevens, founder and executive director of the nonprofit, in a news release. “Keeping animals with the families that love them is our primary objective.”

Hearts Alive Village started chipping away at that objective by opening its Community Animal Clinic in November 2020. The goal then was to make preventative care, sick care and surgical options more accessible and affordable.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, we saw an uptick in pets brought into shelters, as families were forced to grapple with financial insecurities. The nonprofit says it also left many animals unprotected and unsterilized.

Courtesy: Hearts Alive Village

“There are too many animals in our community who suffer and die from easily preventable diseases such as Canine Parvovirus and Feline Panleukopenia,” lamented medical director Dr. Ken Sieranski in the release. “Our goal is to provide affordable care to keep these pets healthy and with their families.”

This new clinic, its providers and holistic approach are a huge boost for those facing these situations. While they say appointments will be short to help meet demand, the team will discuss a wide variety of important topics with pet owners:

Preventative healthcare

Pet safety

Nutrition

Husbandry

Behavior health

From there, they’ll craft a treatment plan, based on a “limited menu of healthcare options,” to make sure pets and their families are taken care of while staying within individual budgets.

To make an appointment for the wellness clinic, call 702-780-0002. For more information on Hearts Alive Village, click here.