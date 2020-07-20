Hearts Alive Village expands free, low-cost pet services to northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local non-profit is expanding its pet food bank to meet a surge in demand.

Hearts Alive Village is bringing free and low-cost pet services to the northwest part of the valley.

The demand for pet food shot through the roof during the pandemic, so the non-profit moved their distribution center from a family business to a big warehouse, thanks to a grant.

They’re helping low-income families in North Las Vegas and the northwest area.

The non-profit is also remodeling a former pet hospital that’s just feed away from its new food bank.

Hearts Alive Village claims they’ve helped more families during the pandemic than they have in the past two years.

One of their clients, Douglas Proha, a veteran with two cats, has volunteers deliver supplies straight to his door, for free.

“It means the world that I don’t have to worry about it and to be honest, like I’ve told them, there have been a couple of times I had to steal food just to feed them. I don’t like to admit to that, but I had to because I couldn’t see them suffer,” Proha said.

The sign is up! @HAVLV is remodeling a closed animal hospital at Decatur & Cheyenne. The goal is to open a low-cost, full service pet clinic in September w/ space for pet adoptions, grooming, & boarding. @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/Xsez8xcG1r — Hector Mejia (@hectormejianews) July 20, 2020

The non-profit hopes to open a center for low-cost clinic care, pet adoptions and grooming in September.

Generous donors helped Hearts Alive Village acquire a shuttered pet clinic.

Once renovations are done, it’ll be what’s described as the first non-profit and full-service pet clinic in the neighborhood.

“They’re faced with economic euthanasia, where if they cannot give their pet the care they need, they have to end their suffering and it is a tragic and horrible situation,” Christy Stevens, the founder and executive directive of the non-profit said. “So some folks are able to pay a certain amount of money, but they can’t pay the entire thing. This is going to afford them that resource.”

They said they will need the community’s support to run the future clinic. They’re also fundraising for medical equipment.

For more information on Hearts Alive, click HERE.