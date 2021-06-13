Hearts Alive Village celebrates major milestone by throwing a ‘pawty’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local animal rescue has saved 5,000 lives, and they are grateful for all the support in the community.

“Hearts Alive Village” has helped so many pet owners keep their furry friends at home, during the most challenging months of the pandemic. With programs like the pet food pantry, an affordable full service veterinary clinic and a network of foster parents, pets have been able to stay with their loved ones.

Or in cases where parents need to surrender their furry babies, Hearts Alive Village makes sure they go to great homes.

“We’ve offered support over the last year with our pet food bank and it’s getting better you know, the economy is coming back here, and we’ve had so many fosters and a lot of adopters during that time,” said Sheryl Green of Hearts Alive Village. “So, we’ve created a whole bunch of families and we’re helping to keep them together.”

Hearts Alive Village says the 5,000 lives saved only account for pets who have entered the rescue’s rehoming program and does not include those who have been helped through community support initiatives.