Hearts Alive Village celebrates, debuts mural in honor of Tina Tintor, dog Max

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Hearts Alive Village Las Vegas hosts an open house celebration and the debut of a new mural honoring two lives taken too soon Sunday.

Guests gathered Sunday to tour the Hearts Alive Village Animal Clinic, sharing these important programs and resources which support families with animals in their community. But also the village dedicated their canine lobby to Tina Tintor and Max, who both tragically lost their lives in a fiery DUI crash involving former Raider Henry Ruggs III on Nov. 2.

A beautiful mural will honor Tina and Max’s Legacy of Love as well as introduce a memorial fund established to help those who are financially struggling to access veterinary care for their canine and feline family members.

Christy Stevens with Hearts Alive Village says after Tina’s family came forward with this initiative, they knew they wanted to commemorate tina and max visually.

“Having something like this really is very meaningful and we’re so grateful to the family and also just being able to participate. Tina was a major animal lover and this is how they felt they could make her legacy meaningful and ongoing,” Stevens said.

While Tina’s dog Max was not a patient of Hearts Alive Village animal clinic, her family wanted to help out families in need of affordable pet care.

And with some of the money they received from Tina’s go fund me, they decided to use some of that to donate to the clinic.

Tintor’s family was on site to see the unveiling and several other animal lovers attended to see the facility for the first time.

Hearts Alive Village has been active since 2013, but it wasn’t until November of last year that they were able to obtain a clinic with boarding and full staff.