LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We’re on our way to warmer days! It’s not just summer season, it’s also kitten season. Hearts Alive Village is a one-stop shop for animal rescue and adoption. They even have a cat cafe on the west side of the valley.

So what exactly is kitten season?

Kitten season is the warm spring and summer months when kittens are born out on the streets. Hearts Alive Village is often flooded with phone calls from people who have found cats that need saving during this season.

There are over 40 cats available at the cat café. A 15-dollar entry donation gets you an hour with the kitties. Those funds go toward care costs like vaccines and microchips.

Pre-packaged snacks and drinks are included in that entry fee, according to Nikki Martinez, Director of Feline Solutions.

If you’re looking to curl up with a good book and a purring cat or get some work done with cuddly creatures, this is the perfect place.

You can book an appointment on the Hearts Alive Village website. There’s even a buy one get one deal for students.

Your entry fee is deducted from adoption fees if you decide to adopt.