LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada officials expressed sympathy for the families who lost children in Tuesday’s mass shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas.

Gov. Steve Sisolak tweeted, “Our hearts are broken – again. Kathy and I are sending our love and our prayers to the Uvalde community in Texas in the aftermath of this horrific shooting.”

The 18-year-old gunman was a resident of the community and entered the school with a handgun, and possibly a rifle, and opened fire, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. He said the shooter was likely killed by responding officers but that the events were still being investigated. The head of school police in Uvalde said the gunman acted alone.

“We can’t imagine the pain the families in Uvalde, Texas are experiencing,” according to Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman’s tweet. “The loss of these innocent lives is beyond comprehension. We are horrified, and may their souls Rest In Peace.”

Members of Nevada’s congressional delegation also spoke.

“I’m heartbroken,” said Nevada’s senior senator, U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. “Paul and I are praying for the victims and their loved ones during this time of unimaginable pain. Children should be safe in this country. Everyone should be safe in this country. We must protect people from this senseless violence.”

Fellow Sen. Jacky Rosen also had a reaction:

“The news of a deadly mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas is horrifying and absolutely heartbreaking. No child should be afraid to go to school. No parent or community should ever experience this kind of pain,” Rosen, D-Nev., said on Twitter.



U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., also had a comment: “Absolutely horrific. I am praying for the children, teachers, staff, and their families. We cannot let this continue to be normal. We have to muster the courage to honor their lives with action to end gun violence.”