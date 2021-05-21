‘Heart Walk’ event tomorrow at Craig Ranch Park for Children’s Heart Foundation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nearly 40,000 children — 1 in 100 — are born with a heart defect each year in the U.S.

The Children’s Heart Foundation helps families of young people in our community living with heart problems.

On Saturday, you can help their mission.

It’s the 18th annual “Walk with the Heart of a Child.”

Everyone is invited to come out to Craig Ranch Park tomorrow morning for the fun.

These fund raisers are the backbone of what they do at the foundation.

“We’re coming out of a really stressful year,” said Melissa Cipriano, executive director of Children’s Heart Foundation.

“Our state shut down the same week we had our scheduled walk last year. So this walk this year is very meaningful to the families we serve, but it’s bringing our community together,” Cipriano said.

Sherry Swensk of 8NewsNow will be there, along with Steph MacKenzie from 97.1 The Point.

The walk is tomorrow at 9:45 a.m. at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas. Check-in is at 9 a.m.

Register and get more information at chfn.org.