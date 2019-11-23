HEART TOUCHING VIDEO: Glasses help boy see color for the first time

Video Courtesy: Instagram @thecarolejones

COTTONWOOD, Minn. (KLAS) — The world got a little brighter for 12-year Jonathan Jones on Thursday, Nov. 21 when the color-blind boy tried on a special pair of glasses that allowed him to see color for the first time in his life.

According to Jones’s mother Carole, she was asked by a science teacher at his Cottonwood, Minnesota school to come in and witness the moment; the students were studying color-blindness in class.

The special glasses average around $350.

Carole Jones said they will purchase a pair for Jonathan and start a GoFundMe page to raise money to buy glasses for other color-blind children.