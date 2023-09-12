LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nominations for an award that recognizes people who have performed exceptional acts of kindness are now open for the City of Henderson.

The Heart of the City award is presented annually to a citizen or city employee who demonstrated distinctive service or acts of kindness to another person. To qualify, each nominee should excel in one or more of the following areas:

Improvement of academic performance

Enrichment opportunities, character building and/or mentoring

Recognition of others

Possessing exceptional qualities that set this person apart

An action or behavior that raised the morale of others

Sincere cooperation, positive attitude, and exceptional willingness to assist others

Nominations are open now until Oct. 1. For additional information and qualifications for the Heart of the City award, visit the City of Henderson website.