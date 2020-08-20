Hearing on PUA lawsuit, DETR expected to give update on pending claims

WATCH LIVE:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands of Nevadans seeking unemployment payments but have yet to be paid could get some additional information Thursday morning on how the state plans to speed up the process.

The hearing starts at 9:30 a.m. and 8Newsnow.com will carry a livestream.

Claimants who are self-employed, gig or contract workers filed a class-action lawsuit in May against the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation in an effort to get their benefits paid under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program (PUA).

8 News Now spoke to Mark Thierman, the attorney representing the claimants a few days ago.

“What they did to make statistics look better is say, ‘Oh, we are processing a lot of claims; we will just deny them.’ That is their definition of processing, just deny them,” Thierman explained. “They have been pending for 22 weeks or 16 weeks, if you are a gig worker of not.”

Issues with DETR were revealed in a report done by judge-appointed special master and released last month.