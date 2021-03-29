Hearing delayed for woman accused in stepson’s death as court waits for autopsy

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman charged in the death of her 4-year-old stepson had her preliminary hearing rescheduled as the court waits for an autopsy report.

Patricia Atalig, 29, faces murder and child abuse charges in 4-year-old Marcel Foster’s death.

On Monday, her preliminary hearing was rescheduled for June 1.

(Hector Mejia / 8NewsNow)

The boy died on Jan. 22.

According to an arrest report, Atalig admitted that she slapped the child across the face, grabbed him by his shirt and “slammed him on his back to the ground twice,” and “slammed his head into the floor two times.” She told police she heard a pop sound the second time his head hit the floor.

She initially blamed the child’s father for the boy’s injuries, police said.

A witness told police that Atalig was upset with the boy because he refused to eat his lunch and was disrepectful to her.

Investigators say he died after a “severe” beating from Atalig, who was supposed to be caring for the little boy while the father was at work.

The father reportedly found his boy unresponsive and called for help.