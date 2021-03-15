Healthy luxury market: 15 custom home sites sell out quickly, bring $9.4M

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Talk of a housing price “bubble” isn’t scaring off anyone in the luxury market.

While home prices soar and low inventory drives prices even higher, people who can afford to buy premium lots and build custom homes have snapped up 15 lots in the “mega-luxury development of Unicorn Hills in Henderson,” according to design-build firm Custom Home Life.

The lots sold out in 120 days, and brought $9.45 million, the Nevada-based company said.

“It really is one of the more exciting land parcels I have represented in my 20-year career,” Custom Home Life owner Michael Hutchings said.

“Unicorn Hills overlooks the Las Vegas Strip to the North, while some of the interior views overlook MacDonald Highlands and Dragon Ridge Golf Course,” Hutchings said.

A map of the sites shows they are located on Unicorn Hills Drive, south of Horizon Ridge Parkway and Stephanie Street.