Healthy Habits for 2022: The power of water

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Do you think about drinking water only when you’re thirsty? It may surprise you to know that many parts of our body that depend on H2o to function, may already be on the way to dehydration by then.

Up to 60% of adult body weight is water. All of our vital organs, especially our brains, can hold even more.

Water feeds our bodies’ cells to rebuild and regulate our internal temperature through sweat and breathing.

It also lubricates our joints and acts as a shock absorber for our brain and spinal cord. Saliva can’t be produced without water.

Even mild dehydration can impair mood stability, along with memory and brain performance. Headaches, confusion, muscle cramps, and constipation can all be due to low levels of H2O.

So how much H2O do we need to perform at our peak every day? An average adult should drink between two and three quarts of water. Even more, water is suggested if you are more active.

It is not unusual to lose 1% to 3% of body weight through normal daily activities, exercise, or high heat.