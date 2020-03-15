Healthy blood donors urgently needed as COVID-19 affects nation’s blood supply

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, is affecting many social gathering and events, it is also affecting the nation’s blood supply.

More than 100 blood drives have been canceled nationwide amid COVID-19 concerns. The American Red Cross says the national blood supply is already down because of the cold and flu season.

The organization says a lack of blood could impact critical surgeries and treatments.

Red Cross Vice President Paul Sullivan says blood banks are asking healthy people to donate and maintain the supply.

“Whether it’s people in emergency situations, whether it’s car accidents, people giving birth, blood is a vital part of our health care system and we need to make sure we have it available for patients,” Sullivan said.

If you would like to donate, there are several opportunities to give blood around the valley.

Healthy people are strongly encouraged to make a blood donation appointment with Vitalant, formerly known as United Blood Services, by calling (877) 258-4825 or going online.

Here is a list of donation centers: