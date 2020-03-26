HealtHIE Nevada provides doctors free access to medical records during COVID-19 pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s statewide health information exchange (HIE) is working to combat the COVID-19 pandemic by giving doctors free access to patient medical records.

HealtHIE Nevada’s database includes medical records from acute care hospitals, emergency departments, urgent care sites, skilled nursing facilities, doctor offices, laboratories, imaging centers and other healthcare organizations.

The records encompass “nearly every Nevadan.”

The exchange can also access COVID-19 and other test results from health districts across the state, the State Public Health Lab and private labs.

“HealtHIE Nevada is designed for precisely this type of public health challenge. We implore the healthcare community to allow us to assist you and overcome this challenge together,” said HealtHIE Executive Director Michael Gagnon in a press release.

HealthHIE notes rapid access to records like this will prevent errors, inefficiencies and dangerous delays that could further stress an already burdened healthcare system.

To learn more, click here.