Healthcare workers request resources as Governor Sisolak announces COVID-19 task force

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak is taking action to combat the spread of coronavirus and the lack of medical supplies in our state. On Sunday, Sisolak announced the creation of the “COVID-19 Response, Relief & Recovery Task Force.”

The new task force is meant to help combat COVID-19, but as the coronavirus continues to spread in Nevada, healthcare workers are requesting more resources.

“I want equipment, and I want equipment now.” Zachary Pritchett, Registered Nurse

8 News Now spoke with Zachary Pritchett, a registered nurse here in Las Vegas. He says the appropriate personal protective equipment to shield him from COVID-19 exposure, such as masks and gloves, is not being provided to him or his colleagues.

“For the first time in my career, I’m scared to go to work,” Pritchett said. “It’s outrageous that the standard is an N-95 fitted respirator, and we’ve switched to a simple surgical mask. That places nurses, patients and the entire community at risk.”

8 News Now has reached out to several local hospital groups, but they deny there’s a shortage.

Governor Sisolak just announced the creation of the COVID-19 response, relief and recovery task force. Headed by former MGM Resorts CEO Jim Murren, the task force will organize and deploy private sector resources across the state to stop the spread of the coronavirus. That includes helping our health care workers.

“When we all work together, we can tackle anything,” Sisolak said. “This effort will help expand the capacity of Nevada’s healthcare system, enhance and provide additional access to resources.”

When 8 News Now asked Governor Sisolak for an update on available PPE and testing kits, he said Nevada cannot get enough equipment from the federal government.

“We’re on our own as well, to try to acquire as many of these assets and resources that we can,” Sisolak stated. “That is one of the reasons having this task force assembled.”

Meanwhile, Pritchett is hoping to get the gear soon.

“We as nurses want to be here and help these very sick patients, but we must be protected in order to stay healthy, so we can do so,” Pritchett said.

While there’s still no timeline on when the equipment will come, Governor Sisolak says he’s in constant communication with the White House and FEMA.