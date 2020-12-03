Healthcare workers breathe sigh of relief as COVID-19 vaccine will soon come to Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the entire nation waits for a COVID-19 vaccine, Governor Sisolak announced Wednesday that Nevada will receive its first doses by mid-December.

The first tier of vaccine administration will go to our state’s frontline workers and most vulnerable populations.

8 News Now spoke with Dr. Deepali Kashyap, M.D., FACOG, who works as a physician at a private practice and on staff at Henderson Hospital.

“I think if I get vaccinated or our healthcare workers get vaccinated,” Dr. Kashyap said. “It helps us to create a safer environment.”

She called the announcement a welcome relief, as she said it will not only bring peace of mind to her and her patients, it will also provide an extra layer of protection for everyone.

“I am constantly exposed to a lot of patients,” she explained. “And also my coworkers themselves are exposed to patients and patients with COVID.”

The treatment was created quickly, but UNLV School of Medicine Dean Dr. Marc Kahn calls it an extremely safe and crucial tool.

“These vaccines are safe,” Dr. Kahn said. “They are effective and they prevent very serious disease.”

“We are not the source of infection for them,” Dr. Kashyap added, looking ahead to when the vaccine is available. “We are actually providing them an extra layer of protection with the vaccine.”

Though this is just the first step in a long process, experts can like Dr. Kashyap agree it’s a leap in the right direction as we all focus on the fight to bring back some sense of normalcy.

Both vaccines we will see here in Nevada, produced by Pfizer and Moderna, have around a 95 percent efficacy rate.

Both will have to be administered in two separate doses either three or four weeks apart, depending on the brand administered.