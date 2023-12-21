LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The medical field is growing in the Las Vegas valley, experts say, and one school is stepping up to help create future workers in the healthcare industry.

Amy Burrola, a 30-year-old student, relocated to Henderson from California. Her background in Kinesiology, and she had been working towards becoming a physical therapist until the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The field was hit hard by the pandemic. Due to prolonged exhaustion, heavier workloads, and longer hours reported by medical providers, burnout and stress levels were at an apex for doctors and nurses. Hundreds of thousands of nurses reportedly left the field as a result.

“I wanted to be more bedside, and one on one with patients, so that’s why I chose nursing,” Burrola said. “I, thankfully, didn’t endure what they did. I have a fresher, new outlook.”

More recently many programs are stepping up to meet a renewed interest in nursing as a career. Grand Canyon University (GCU), where Burrola is studying, offers an accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing that takes students 16 months to complete.

GCU representatives say the evidence-based practice offers students a realistic, immersive type of experience so they’re ready to go once they hit the hospitals. Burrola is in her last stretch of the program and says she can’t wait to make a difference in the lives of others.

“Life moves on, but people still need help. You can’t let something that was a tragedy affect you and your future and your passion,” Burrola said.