HealthCare.gov incorrectly sent out open enrollment notices

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In a statement issued by Nevada Health Link, the organization announced that it had become aware that the Federal Health Insurance Marketplace, known as HealthCare.gov had incorrectly sent notices to Nevada consumers regarding the upcoming open enrollment period.

The incorrect notices were sent to Nevada consumers via mail, email and through notices on the HealthCare.gov portal.

“These notices from the Marketplace were sent in error. Nevadans who received these notices from the Marketplace should be aware that NevadaHealthLink.com is the only place to get enrolled in a qualified health plan during the next open enrollment period beginning on November 1, 2019, ” said Heather Korbulic, Executive Director for the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange.

Over 80% of Nevadans are eligible for financial assistance, and low- or no-cost plans are available for all ages at a variety of income levels. DM us to see if you're eligible! #WellnessWednesday #MyHealthNV Posted by Nevada Health Link on Wednesday, September 25, 2019

Nevada consumers are asked to reach out to the Nevada Health Link consumer assistance center for further questions by calling 1-800-547-2927.

