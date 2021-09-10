Healthcare and prison employees required to vaccinate by Nov. 1

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Starting November 1, the State of Nevada will require all state employees who work at prisons and health care facilities to be fully vaccinated.

The Nevada Board of Health voted this morning and stated those who do not comply would face reassignment or administrative leave.

Board members claim the requirement is necessary to help prevent the spread of the virus.

“If there is mass resignations or asked to leave that will affect the operations of the state,” said Duane Young the policy director for the governor’s office.

State officials say they are looking into legal options to fill any vacant positions that may come up and offer overtime to those who may have to cover extra shifts.