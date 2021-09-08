Health Watch: The Breast Center at Sunrise Hospital self-referral mammogram program

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s one of the easiest and most accurate ways to detect breast cancer. An annual mammogram is recommended for every woman over forty.

In today’s Health Watch, we learn about a fast-track way to schedule your screening.

When it comes to annual screenings, chances are you need to visit your primary care doctor, who will then give you that order form, which allows you to book your procedure.

But that process can take weeks maybe even longer.

The Breast Center at Sunrise Hospital wants to eliminate the gap in time from when a woman gets her annual mammogram to the time she gets the results.

This location allows patients to make their own appointment without needing an order from a doctor. A woman needs to be 40 years or older and not be experiencing any breast issues.

“They simply can come in and say I want to self-referral mammogram. If they’ve seen a physician within a year they will receive the results. If they didn’t we can help pick one for them,” Natasha Thater, Breast Imaging Specialist said.

The center has radiologists on-site who will check your scan and give you the results before you even leave the office.

That quick turnaround can go a long way to ease a woman’s fears.