Health Watch: New local clinic for individuals with long-term medical COVID complications opens

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new clinic at UMC is now providing ongoing care for people with long-term medical complications from COVID-19.

UMC’s COVID Recovery Clinic opened last week and is now helping patients enroll in clinical trials for new therapies and also connecting them with specialists.

Long-term symptoms from the virus include heart and lung conditions, extreme fatigue, brain fog, hair loss, and ringing of the ears.

The list is varied and often doctors have a hard time connecting it to the aftermath of the virus.

The clinic’s mission is to listen to patients’ concerns and validate them, all the while making sure symptoms are not dangerous and guiding them through the treatment process.

“Make sure dangerous things don’t remain hidden for too long so they’re addressed in a timely fashion and the plug you in to research like a study on blood biomarkers for inflammation for patients with neurological damager but we’re looking actively for other research ongoing access to patients so they can participate as well,” says Dr. Luis Medina-Garcia and infectious disease physician at UMC.

Many long haulers say they want validation that their symptoms are real and lingering effects of the virus.

There are a few requirements needed in order to visit the clinic including, having a positive COVID-19 test taken at least three months after infection.

Dr. Medina Garcia admits it’s tough to know how many patients to expect at the clinic seeing as though the number of people dealing with symptoms, in the valley is unknown.

Those interested in going to the clinic may need a referral depending on the type of insurance they carry, but no one will be turned away if they do not have insurance.