Health Watch: Mother discusses son’s MIS-C diagnosis, hospitalization

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New hospitalization number show an alarming jump in the number of children affected by COVID-19. A study in the journal “Jama Pediatrics” finds more than 5,300 children and teenagers in 22 states were hospitalized with the disease between May and November.

We are talking about Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome, and we have had cases here in Nevada.

The symptoms can be present like any other virus, but it can lead to serious complications, which is that inflammation.

You’d never guess 8-year-old Van Fuqua is bouncing back from a disease that left him struggling in a hospital bed.

His mother, Cate, got the virus in November and the entire family quarantined as a precaution. A month later Van was hit with fatigue first — then a fever of 104 degrees, a rash on his body, strawberry tongue and trouble walking.

He tested negative for strep, the flu and two COVID-19 tests came back negative, leaving doctors scrambling to figure out what was wrong.

“He had some really scary numbers on his labs. Like his heart was in heart failure. His kidneys looked back. His liver looked bad,” said Cate Fuqua. “So, they were really scrambling, trying to figure out, you know, which one of these systems is the culprit, and none of them were. It was all an inflammation reaction to the virus”

The virus was COVID-19, and the diagnosis was MIS-C — short for multi-system inflammatory syndrome — a rare complication from COVID-19 in children.

More states across the country are reporting increases in pediatric COVID hospitalizations.

Utah — a 5,000% increase.

Arizona — a 4,000% increase.

Wisconsin, South Dakota, Ohio and Minnesota — a more than 1,000% increase.

Since May, there has been around 1,700 cases of MIS-C and 26 deaths.

It can pop up long after COVID-19 is gone.

Children with MIS-C may have a fever and various symptoms, including abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, or feeling extra tired.