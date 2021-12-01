Health watch: Millennials pregnancies on the rise

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Experts thought that we’d see a baby boom during the pandemic. But birth rates were actually down in 2020. Now, there are some early signs that the boom we were expecting could happen next year.

Researchers say births increased by 3% in June 2021. That may not sound like a lot, but it’s the highest level of growth we’ve seen since 2013.

“A lot of research is showing us there’s going to be a pregnancy boom in 2022,” Dr. Gowin said.

Dr. Courtney Gowin is an author, speaker, and expert on prenatal and pediatric care. Nationwide sales of pregnancy tests are pointing to a millennial baby boom next year. Gowin is already seeing a shift in her patients. Members of that generation are getting older and feeling more prepared.

“My patients have come in more educated, more empowered in the birth culture and financially. I feel like millennials are waiting a little bit longer getting on their feet feel like financially ready,” Dr. Gowin said.

Many parents-to-be delayed having a baby due to the pandemic. With covid cases dropping and vaccines rates growing, they’re ready to welcome that bundle of joy.

“I think that they’re starting to want to live their life more and a lot of millennials see that as starting a family,” Dr. Gowin said.

This is good for the economy as it suggests millennials are confident enough in their financial future to have kids. And each additional child means a lot of extra consumer spending.

The average cost of raising a child to adulthood jumps to nearly $267 thousand dollars.