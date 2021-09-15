HEALTH WATCH: Healthy habits start at home for kids

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — So far this year more than 2,500 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in our school district.

In today’s Health Watch, we share some important habits our kids should be doing to stay healthy.

Healthy habits start at home so families need to think about getting enough rest, building their immunity, and simply eating right to have a strong foundation for fighting the virus – or even the common cold.

8 News Now spoke with doctor Nicole Avena, a nutrition specialist and mother, who takes a holistic approach to children’s health.

She says diet is key with fruits and veggies being a no-brainer.

When packing their lunch or after-school snack, she says to make healthy choices like crispy fruit packets, veggies, and dip.

In the midst of a pandemic, we should pay attention to nutrition as a building block for health.

“So in this present time that we’re in where ppl are very concerned about getting sick making sure boosting immune system really focusing on diet is one of the things that you can do very easy to control and a great way to help boost your immune system,” Dr. Avena said.

If you think your child is getting sick, make sure they’re getting enough rest, hydration and something like Zicam can shorten their illness. Dr. Avena

As we head back to a packed classroom and schoolyards, try to implement as many healthy strategies as possible.