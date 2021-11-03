HEALTH WATCH: Get help navigating diabetes, 34 million Americans diagnosed with chronic condition

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s one of the most prevalent diseases in the united states. According to the DC, more than 34 million Americans have diabetes.

In Clark County, approximately 11% of adults have been diagnosed with diabetes.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, those with diabetes need to be “extra careful.”

What’s troubling is that about 70,000 Nevadans have diabetes but don’t know, putting them at greater risk if they get sick or contract COVID-19.

Every year, about 16,000 adults and children in Nevada are diagnosed with the chronic condition. Experts say not to blame yourself for developing type 2 diabetes. It’s not caused by laziness or eating too many sweets.

It is a genetic condition and certain factors can trigger it.

More and more people are becoming heavier and developing type 2 diabetes because of jobs that require little physical activity.

For help navigating the chronic condition, the Nevada Diabetes Association urges you to know your healthy numbers:

“Don’t be afraid to get tested…when you do have that visit with your physician do request having that hba1c test done. That will give you an indication of whether or not you are at risk,” Tasha Thatcher of the Nevada Diabetes Association said.

Managing stress and planning meals is key. Support groups can really help. We are discussing this today because November is diabetes awareness month.

Don’t battle Diabetes alone, it’s easier when you have people in your life cheering you on. The Southern Nevada Health District has free workshops and online resources, For more information, visit their website.