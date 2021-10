LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The annual Southern Nevada Dental Society Day of Dental Service (SNDS) is coming up on November 7.

Members of SNDS, are dentists and oral surgeons who have volunteered their staff and office time to provide one free filling or extraction for members of the Southern Nevada community facing financial hardship.

Those interested can call to schedule an appointment, before November 3, with the participating offices listed on the SNDS website.