Health Watch: Expired medication warning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As we head into the cold and flu season it’s a good idea to check your cabinet for medicines that may be expired.

The FDA began requiring an expiration date on both prescription and over-the-counter drugs in 1979.

because the chemical makeup can change.



A lot of people may take them because they might be trying to save money or because they don’t know it’s expired.

Donna Barsky is a registered pharmacist who warns we should all be checking our medications similar to how many people clear out their refrigerators.

It’s a good idea to periodically check your medications once a year.

If you take medicine, even over the counter past the expiration date there’s a good chance it’s not going to do any good.

If the smell changes or the color changes, it’s time to toss the medication.

Donna: “If it starts smelling like vinegar it’s time to get rid of it.”

Denise: “What about if it’s changing color too?”

Donna: Exactly, see they don’t know you’re storing your product if you store it someplace where there is a lot of moisture .. where do most people store their medication .. store it in the bathroom .. you’re going to have some changes in the structure of your medication.”

Barsky also says tablets and capsules, if stored properly, and in a dark dry place will hold on to their efficacy.

Liquids however will spoil faster, there is a reason they are packaged in those dark bottles, she tells 8 News Now.