Health screenings for retired NFL players in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Retired NFL players received free health screenings focused on obesity, hypertension, and heart disease during Pro Bowl Weekend in Las Vegas.

The physicals were performed at the UNLV Health Family Medicine clinic at 1524 Pinto Lane Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Some screenings included blood pressures, body index measurements, concussion assessments, sleep apnea, and audiology evaluations on retired players. An orthopedic specialist examined former players who may be experiencing pain or discomfort from injuries suffered during battles on the gridiron.

UNLV Health and Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV physicians and medical students teamed up with the Living Heart Foundation.

These screenings were part of an ongoing program among retired NFL players to determine if regular screenings can make a difference in their health outcomes.