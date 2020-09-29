Health plans up 4.4% for 2021 on Nevada Health Link

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 4.4% rate increase been approved for health insurance plans available for 2021 through Nevada Health Link, and consumers can shop ahead for the next month as the Nov. 1 enrollment date nears.

The Nevada Division of Insurance announced the rate approvals in a Tuesday news release from Carson City.

“The approved rate changes are a result of increases in medical costs, use of health insurance, and the potential impact of COVID-19,” explained Insurance Commissioner Barbara Richardson.

For Plan year 2021, consumers can choose from as many as 111 plans in the individual health insurance market in Nevada, according to the Division of Insurance.

The approved 4.4% average rate increase applies in the individual market, both on and off the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange — Nevada’s state agency that helps connect individuals to budget-appropriate health coverage through the online marketplace Nevada Health Link.

The five insurance companies offering plans: Health Plan of Nevada, SilverSummit Health Plan Inc., HMO Colorado Inc. dba HMO Nevada, Friday Health Plans of Nevada, Inc., and SelectHealth, Inc., offering up to 50 plans. The average approved rate increase on the Exchange is 4.2%.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted consumers significantly, causing some people to lose their job and the related health benefit from that job,” Richardson said. “Now is the time to begin shopping for health insurance. Nevada Health Link is a great resource because it offers financial assistance to eligible consumers to help offset for the cost of health insurance.”

Consumers can also view plans offered outside the Exchange.

Off the Exchange, there are six insurance companies: Health Plan of Nevada, Sierra Health & Life, SilverSummit Health Plan Inc., SelectHealth, Inc., Hometown Health Plan (HMO company), and Hometown Health Providers (PPO company), offering up to 61 plans. The average approved rate increase for off-Exchange is 5.0%.

There are several ways consumers can view what their options are before Open Enrollment. Window shopping on Nevada Health Link will be available starting Friday, Oct. 1. For more information visit Nevada Health Link at https://www.nevadahealthlink.com/

Open Enrollment begins Nov. 1, and has been extended until Jan. 15, 2021.