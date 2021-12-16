Health officials urge people to get vaccinated before the holidays

Vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are seen at the Assad Iben El Fourat school in Oued Ellil, outside Tunisa. (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi, file)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local health officials are reminding residents to get vaccinated and protect themselves against COVID-19 as we roll into the heart of the holidays.

As people are traveling and planning for holiday gatherings, Nevadans are being reminded that the pandemic isn’t over, regardless of vaccination status. Wearing a mask and getting tested often is highly recommended to protect ourselves and those around us.

As Nevada reports its first case of Omicron, the newest variant of the Coronavirus, the message from health officials is that it is important to get vaccinated and get your booster shot.

The first reported Omicron case in the state was a southern Nevada female who was fully vaccinated but did not have a booster shot.

Nevada medical consultant Ellie Graeden addresses those who are still unsure about getting vaccinated: “It’s a bit of an understatement to say that the vaccines don’t work. Even if they are effective 30 to 40 percent against Omicron, that is still quite effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths.”

‘Protect Nevada’s Future,’ the newest vaccination campaign, also rolled out recently. Its goal is to get the age group of children ages 5 to 11 vaccinated.

Although overall COVID-19 cases have increased locally by about 8 percent, health officials say that the vaccines are working. However, as people gather for the holidays, those case numbers are expected to increase.

