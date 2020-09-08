Health officials, Gov. Sisolak stress importance of getting flu shot amid pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Health officials are urging Nevadans to get their flu shots during the coronavirus pandemic, saying it’s more important than ever this year.

During a press conference Tuesday, Governor Sisolak and Southern Nevada Health District officials stressed the importance of receiving a flu vaccine.

“If all Nevadans get a flu shot, we help can keep thousands of patients out of the hospital this season and that will be a critical step to helping our state, doctors and nurses that have been working around the clock since March, that’s over six months, helping us fight the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gov. Sisolak said.

Officials say they do not want to see a big surge in flu cases on top of COVID-19 cases. They are afraid it would overwhelm local hospital capacity.

Public health officials recommend that everyone six months and older get a flu shot. Gov. Sisolak mentioned that the flu shot is “easy and painless.”

SNHD OFFERING FLU SHOTS:

The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) will begin offering flu vaccines at its public health centers on Monday, September 14. Individuals must make and appointment to receive an immunization.

Appointments can be made by calling the Immunization Clinic, (702) 759-0850. For more information, click HERE.

In addition to the flu shot that contains four influenza strains, the Health District is offering the high dose flu vaccine for people over the age of 65.

#FluTip: Avoid double trouble this fall! Get your #flushot this year. Check with your #healthcareprovider if you have questions about how we can all #FightFlu this year. @CDCgov has information about #fluvax:https://t.co/Fu0dMKp015 — SN Health District (@SNHDinfo) September 8, 2020

Shots for veterans

Veterans can receive seasonal flu vaccination at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center or any VA clinic throughout Southern Nevada beginning September 14, 2020.

All Las Vegas VA clinics (Northeast, Northwest, Southeast, and Southwest) will offer drive-up flu shot clinics beginning on September 21. The North Las Vegas VA Medical Center will offer drive-up flu shots beginning October 13.

Additionally, eligible veterans can also receive a standard (quadrivalent) or high-dose flu shots vaccination at more than 60,000 Community Care Network retail pharmacies and urgent care locations. This replaces the Walgreens Retail Immunization Care Coordination Program, which ended in March 2020.

Veterans can also use the VA Locator to find a VA facility, in-network retail pharmacy or urgent care location near them. For more information on local clinic hours or to find in-network community locations, please visit https://www.lasvegas.va.gov/flushots.asp