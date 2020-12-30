Health officials express concerns over possible surge in COVID-19 cases following NYE celebrations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Health leaders are raising concerns about a potential surge in COVID-19 cases because of New Year’s Eve celebrations.

8 News Now spoke to people on The Strip to see how they plan to spend the night and to see what precautions they are taking, whether staying in or going out.

Fireworks normally light up the Las Vegas skyline at midnight, but “America’s Party” is scaling back with less celebrations this year.

It is a decision to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s always really crazy out here on The Strip. It’s usually poppin’,” said Justin Salsbury. “[I’m] not leaving the house.”

Some prepare for an evening in, while others get ready for a night on the town.

“We’ve been cooped up for so long, so we decided to come out and get some fresh air, different change of scenery,” said Marcus Mcadoo, visiting from Detroit.

The Southern Nevada Health District recommends staying home, but if you do choose to visit The Strip or any other place around the valley, doctors recommend taking certain precautions.

“If they do go out, wear a mask, social distancing is very important,” said Dr. Cort Lohff, Acting Chief Medical Officer for SNHD.

Dr. Lohff said he remains concerned about a surge in cases following this holiday.

“Anytime large numbers of people gather together or even smaller numbers of people gather together, in households or the like, there’s potential the virus may be transmitted to other people or you yourself,” Dr. Lohff said.

He also said a recent negative COVID-19 test does not mean you are safe.

“You can test today, and you could be negative. You could test tomorrow, and you could be positive,” Dr. Lohff said. “We encourage people to stay home with their families or folks that they normally live with.”