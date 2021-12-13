Health officials encourage those 16 years and older to get booster as holidays approach

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As many families are making last-minute holiday preparations, health district officials hope a booster shot is on the to-do list.

Juanita Richard is one of many who received their third vaccine at the Southern Nevada Health District on Monday.

Many tell 8 News Now they wanted to keep their out-of-town guests safe this holiday season.

“I have illnesses myself, and I’m trying to protect myself and my great-grandbabies. That’s the best thing for me to do, is to get the shot,” said Richard.

On Friday, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention expanded it’s booster shot recommendation for everyone 16-years and older.

The Southern Nevada Health District says those planning to get the booster before the holidays need to do it as soon as possible.

JoAnn Rupiper is an administrative nurse for Southern Nevada Health District and explains how the booster shot works.

“It starts working right away but it doesn’t get its full potential for two weeks. So you really want to get it now. It’s helpful to get some protection from the vaccine, so anytime is good, but it’s time,” she says.

Although it’s now past the two-week threshold for Christmas, the health district says it’s good they’re still seeing an increase in vaccinations and testing ahead of the holidays.

“We like to do our New Years’ parties, so it’s very important then too. You may be with people who are not part of your family and you really don’t know their health conditions. It’s also important to protect those where the vaccine may not work as well,” adds Rupiper.

CVS pharmacy says in the last few weeks it has increased availability and are continuing to hire and train new employees to administer vaccines.