Health officials encourage flu shots ahead of 2021-22 season

Las Vegas, NV (KLAS)– Nevadans are being encouraged to receive a flu shot as the 2021-22 season starts.

According to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, flu rates for the 2020-21 season were kept low due to the use of masks, improved hygiene practices, avoidance of large group gatherings, and social distancing.

Health officials say that flu vaccinates are the best way to get protection against influenza and its potentially serious complications. They also say that it is important to resume the precautions that were used last season to prevent the spread of influenza in Nevada.

Due to the effectiveness of these precautions in preventing respiratory illnesses, the health department recommends:

Mask wearing in indoor public settings

Mask wearing in crowded outdoor settings

Social distancing

Staying home from school, work or social functions when symptomatic

It takes about two weeks to develop antibodies necessary to defend against flu.

Those getting a flu shot can also get a COVID-19 vaccination at the same time. For more information, you can visit the CDC website.

Additional information on influenza and COVID-19 vaccines can be found at ImmunizeNevada.org.