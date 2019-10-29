Health insurance open enrollment begins Nov. 1

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Open enrollment for Nevada health insurance is just three days away. Those in need of medical coverage can check out the latest health insurance plans by using Nevada HealthLink.

After relying on the federal HealthCare.gov website for five years, Nevada switched back to a state-run insurance website where people can shop for and enroll in health coverage.

State leaders are encouraging everyone to shop around for the right plan that benefits them and their families.

🚨Attention Nevadans🚨

In just 3 days, open enrollment begins in Nevada. If you haven’t visited @NVHealthLink yet, make sure to set up your account and shop plans. #GetCovered pic.twitter.com/m23lllhnWY — Senator Cortez Masto (@SenCortezMasto) October 29, 2019

To reach Nevada Health Link, click here.