Health insurance open enrollment begins Nov. 1

by: Kaitlyn Olvera

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Open enrollment for Nevada health insurance is just three days away. Those in need of medical coverage can check out the latest health insurance plans by using Nevada HealthLink.

After relying on the federal HealthCare.gov website for five years, Nevada switched back to a state-run insurance website where people can shop for and enroll in health coverage.

State leaders are encouraging everyone to shop around for the right plan that benefits them and their families.

To reach Nevada Health Link, click here.

